Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

