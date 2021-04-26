Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

