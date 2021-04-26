Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.