Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,009 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.37. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.