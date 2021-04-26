Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR) Head-To-Head Contrast

iStar (NYSE:STAR) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iStar and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

iStar currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.77%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar -13.11% -5.85% -1.34% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of iStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. iStar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

iStar has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iStar and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $479.50 million 2.86 $324.04 million $3.73 4.97 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.89 $70.21 million $1.32 9.77

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iStar beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

