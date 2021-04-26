Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

