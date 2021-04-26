Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

