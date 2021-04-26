Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $81.23 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

