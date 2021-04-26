Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

