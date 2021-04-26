Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $17,523.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,523.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,690,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

GTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. 80,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,942,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

