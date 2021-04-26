Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

