Gradient Investments LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 615.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

