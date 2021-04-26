Gradient Investments LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

