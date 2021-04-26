Gradient Investments LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

