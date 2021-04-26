Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,640 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 574.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

