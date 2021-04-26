Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $78.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,632 shares of company stock worth $10,457,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

