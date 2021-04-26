GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 20,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $39.64. 57,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,060. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

