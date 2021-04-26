Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,728,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $83.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.