Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.41

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 5716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.