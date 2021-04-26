Golden Arrow Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Golden Arrow Merger’s (NASDAQ:GAMCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Golden Arrow Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Golden Arrow Merger’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.