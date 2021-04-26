GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

GMS stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. GMS has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

