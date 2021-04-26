Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 295,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

