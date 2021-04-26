Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 14.1% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 199,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,251,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several brokerages have commented on GSAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

