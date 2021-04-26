Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.