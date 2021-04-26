Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $22.42. Global Partners shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 1,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $760.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 209.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

