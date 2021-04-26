Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.