Gibson Energy (GEI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.01 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.75.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

