GeoCoin Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $3,698.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00066884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00452943 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,737.29 or 0.99876863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00131581 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

