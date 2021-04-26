Genuine Parts’ (GPC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $123.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

