Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 38.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 11.9% in the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Genpact by 98.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 21.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.