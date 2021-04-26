Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.