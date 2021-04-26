Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $141.36 on Monday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.