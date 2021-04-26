Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 72,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

