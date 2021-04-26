G4S plc (LON:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 187 ($2.44).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:GFS remained flat at $GBX 244.70 ($3.20) during midday trading on Monday. 2,823,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 222.45. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 83.14 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54).

In related news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

