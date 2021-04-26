FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted by DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million.

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.