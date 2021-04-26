FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

