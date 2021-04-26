FY2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $46,503,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $44,829,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 403,716 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

