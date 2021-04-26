Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $171.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $171.79 million and $6.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,666.84 or 0.99835647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001879 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

