Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $171.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $171.79 million and $6.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,666.84 or 0.99835647 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038907 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010327 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00131998 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002751 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
