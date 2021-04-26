Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

