Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $308,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Generac by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 125.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $330.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

