Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 13,514 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

