Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $127.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

