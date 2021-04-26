Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $486,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $95.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.