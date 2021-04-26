Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $386,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

