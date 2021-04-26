Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

