Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $303,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $238,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $98.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

