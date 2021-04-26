Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,772,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

