FSBT API Token Market Cap Hits $141,461.06 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $141,461.06 and approximately $76,116.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

