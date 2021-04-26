Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003661 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $73.68 million and $32.81 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.