Friendz 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73,699.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $73,699.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00709650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.24 or 0.07779465 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.